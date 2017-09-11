River City Melee: Battle Royal Special coming to PC, release date set

River City Melee: Battle Royal Special is the latest Kunio-Kun series entry which arrived on PlayStation 4 consoles earlier this year. It's now coming to PC, due this week, on September 14.

BlazBlue developer Arc System Works marked the announcement by launching a Steam page for the action-adventure-sports 'em up. "This is the most recent installment of the Kunio-Kun franchise, recreated as a fun and easy fighting game with the fighting aspects taken and upgraded from River City Super Sports Challenge: All Star Special," so reads its Steam blurb.

Across 25 "unique" single player storylines, or in online multiplayer with up to four players, prospective Battle Royal-ers can expect a mess of last-person-standing punching, kicking, throwing, Rage mode-ing, air attacking, football goal scoring and… perhaps it's easier to check out this trailer:

I don't speak Japanese, but if any of our readers do perhaps you can share the details of the above in the comments below.

River City Melee: Battle Royal Special lands on Steam this Thursday, September 14. Existing owners of previous series installment River City Super Sports Challenge: All Star Special will receive an extra ten percent discount during Battle Royal's first week of sale.