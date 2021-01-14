Riders Republic, Ubisoft's extreme sports MMO, is delayed

Riders Republic was announced in September 2020 as an "extreme sports MMO" for up to 50 players on skis, snowboards, bicycles, rocket-powered wingsuits, and other implements of radicalness in a rough, rugged open world. The gameplay showcased in the announcement trailer bore a distinct resemblance to Steep, another Ubisoft extreme sports game that was released in 2016, with a bit of a Far Cry: New Dawn aesthetic, although without the Mad Max-flavored violence.

It was supposed to debut on February 25, but Ubisoft said today that it's not going to happen. "We want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year," the Riders Republic team tweeted. "The additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players."

Specifics on the reasons for the delay weren't provided, nor is there any hint of when "later this year" might be: The Epic Games Store is now carrying a placeholder date of December 31, while the Ubisoft Store has a less-precise (but probably closer to the mark) target of "spring 2021." I've asked Ubi for more information and will update if I happen to get it.