Riders Republic is in open beta from now until August 28

You can try Ubisoft's open world multiplayer extreme sports game for free.

Riders Republic, Ubisoft's open world multiplayer extreme sports sandbox just finished up its closed beta—only to transition immediately into an open beta. As announced at Gamescom today, from now until August 28 you can try biking, snowboarding, paragliding, and all the other extreme sports in Riders Republic for free.

I spent some time in the closed beta shredding the slopes, exploring the map, ragdolling off cliffs, and even inventing my own extreme sports in the massive open world, so if you want to know what you're in for, you can find out here. Or better yet, you can just register for the beta and and check it out for yourself. 

Full details are here. You need a Ubisoft Connect account, and keep in mind "available spots are limited and registration does not guarantee you access to the Beta." Riders Republic officially releases on October 28.

