Retro City Rampage is getting a 16-bit sequel

Now that Retro City Rampage is out on Steam, Linux, MS-DOS, Windows 3.1 and several console platforms, where can it go next? Into the future, of course. Shakedown Hawaii is a full sequel to the 2012 8-bit open world game, and while I don't know whether it'll make it to Windows 3.1 (fingers crossed!) it's definitely coming to Steam.

Befitting a sequel to an 8-bit game, Shakedown Hawaii will move into the heady realm of 16-bit graphics. Studio VBlank hasn't revealed much, aside from the below video and the promise that more details will come at the PlayStation Experience next month (it's coming to PS4 and Vita too).

What do we know? It'll have destructible environments and "an arsenal of supercharged weapons". According to the write up, it'll take place "thirty years after the events of Retro City Rampage".

Here's the video teaser. No word as yet on when it will release.