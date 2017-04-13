Respawn reveals 'The Road Ahead' for Titanfall 2

Respawn Entertainment has offered a little bit of a hint into its plans for the next few months of Titanfall 2, which between April and June will see the addition of two more "general" multiplayer maps, two new Live Fire maps, a new Titan, and a pair of new Prime Titans.

Also in the works over that same stretch of time are plans to increase the gen cap from ten to 100, expand Private Match settings and add Live Fire and Coliseum to the selectable modes, bring in a new Faction, and add a new game mode called Marked for Death. More Pilot executions, matchmaking refinements, and camos, skins, and other buyables are also planned.

Details are light—"We'll let you folks speculate as to what else we could be working on," Respawn said—but it looks like the studio is following through on its March pledge to improve its communication with Titanfall fans. The studio admitted at the time that "we could have done a better job at communicating the breadth of stuff we planned to release," and said that it "remains committed to supporting Titanfall 2 with free content as well as new Prime Titans, store items, and more."

Also on the way, as Respawn revealed last week, is new DLC called A Glitch in the Frontier, which will be properly detailed later this month.