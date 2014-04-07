Resident Evil 4 HD update fixes framerate drops, Capcom tackling other community issues

A new patch for classic action game Resident Evil 4 HD arrived late last week, bringing with it a handful of tweaks and bug fixes. It's nothing groundbreaking, but what is encouraging is that this RE4's fifth update in as many weeks. Updates seem to be scheduled for every Friday for the foreseeable future, a schedule that shows Capcom is absolutely serious about supporting this PC port. As the grumpy survivors of too many terrible PC ports , this is a commitment we'd like to celebrate.

Update 1.0.5 includes the two most recent sets of fixes, including the one that squashed the bug causing Wes's frustrating framerate drops. We're no strangers to terrible ports around here, and that's why it's so encouraging to see Capcom show some love to a PC port of a nine-year-old game.

The Capcom folks also seem dedicated to taking suggestions from the Steam community, writing , “Please note, we are aware of the many smaller bugs and feature requests from the previous beta threads. They've already been logged at Capcom and QLOC, so there's no need to repeat the same items here if you've already reported them in earlier threads. Those will be reviewed and considered in the next patch if they're feasible or if they're significant enough without breaking the game.”

You can read our review of Resident Evil 4 here . If you just want to check out some pretty pictures, our high-quality GIF overview of the game's reloading animations is oddly mesmerizing.