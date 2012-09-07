Remember Me footage races a gunship across the rooftops of Neo-Paris

I've never seen someone's memories blown out of their head with an arm-mounted nano-gun before, but I think I like it. Remember Me was announced back at Gamescom , it's a new jump 'n fight from Capcom, set in futuristic, cyberpunk Paris. Pixel Enemy has ten minutes of in-game footage showing both jumping and fighting as professional memory-eraser with no memory, Nilin, flees a VTOL that doesn't have the sense to give up. Remember Me's due May next year.