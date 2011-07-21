Red Orchestra 2 system specs, box art released

Like so many tinkering, well-armed elves in a war factory, Tripwire Interactive is putting the final touches on its 64-player, WWII multiplayer FPS, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad. Today, they've passed along the final system specs for the game, along with the retail box art.

Minimum:

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Processor: Dual Core 2.3 GHz or better

RAM: 2 GB

Graphics card: 256 MB SM 3.0 DX9 Compliant NVIDIA® GeForce 7800 GTX or better ATI® Radeon® HD 2900 GT or better

Sound: Windows Supported Sound Card

DirectX: DirectX 9.0c

Hard Drive: 8 GB free hard drive space

Recommended:

OS: Windows XP/Vista/7

Processor: Quad Core 2.6 GHz or better

RAM: 3 GB

Graphics card: 512 MB SM 3.0 DX9 Compliant NVIDIA® GeForce GTX 260 or better ATI® Radeon® HD 5750 or better

Sound: Sound Blaster Audigy or better

DirectX: DirectX 9.0c

Hard Drive: 8 GB free hard drive space

Nothing unexpected, right? Having played Red Orchestra 2 on at least three different hardware configurations over the past month, I can't say that I've had any framerate issues on the systems I've used.