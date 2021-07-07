Red Dead Online's Blood Money update adds 'a series of daring robberies' next week

Red Dead Online receives a major update, Blood Money, on July 13. It includes a bunch of new missions, as well as the usual Rockstar plethora of rewards and bonuses across various elements of the game, and comes with the above lovely trailer set to the track 'Letter from Bluewater Man' performed by Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram. Yes, Rockstar's production values and music choices remain the best in the business.

The trailer above suggests that the new mission chain is fairly involved, and it's built around working with the characters Guido Martelli and Angelo Bronte. It introduces a new type of work to Red Dead Online which is called, rather matter-of-factly, Crimes. "Crimes will range from cloak-and-dagger coach holdups to multi-stage robberies — including kidnapping, brutal debt collections, and more."

Crimes can be taken on as a lone gun or posse, and during them you'll be collecting a new resource, Capitale, to return to Martelli and unlock an 'Opportunity.' All very organised, this thieving lark. The Opportunities are major missions about taking on a Lemoyne senator, and the first comes with the update will two more are in the pipeline.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

In addition to this there are four passes arriving under the collective banner of the Quick Draw Club, each packed with cosmetic rewards including first of all Dutch's outfit, and each of which costs 25 gold bars but rewards back the same if completed.

Rockstar adds that "In response to your feedback, the Skill and Satchel Pamphlets previously released via the Outlaw Pass—such as unlocking the ability to Fast Travel from a Wilderness Camp—will be placed on general sale at the Fence."

Finally, the update introduces NVIDIA DLSS support to Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online for anyone with GeForce RTX graphics cards, which should boost frame rates.