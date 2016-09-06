ReCore system requirements revealed [Updated]

Update: The system requirements listed on the ReCore site have changed since this post went up. The changes are reflected in the specs below.

Original story:

When Microsoft confirmed in January that Comcept's ReCore will be coming to Windows 10 as well as the Xbox One, I held out a tiny sliver of hope that it might find its way to other, earlier versions of Windows as well. But now the system requirements are out, and it's confirmed that we'll have no such luck. No surprise really, but I dared to dream. And have been punished accordingly.

The system requirements, as listed on the Microsoft Store:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Architecture: x64, X64

DirectX: DX11

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 2GB

CPU: Intel Core i5-3550 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-6300

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 370 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660/570

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Architecture: x64, X64

DirectX: DX11

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 4GB

CPU: Intel Core i5 4570 @ 3.2 GHz or AMD FX-8350

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 290X or Nvidia GeForce GTX 780

Microsoft also recommends using an Xbox One controller, although ReCore will support keyboard and mouse as well. Cross-platform saving between the PC and Xbox One is in there too.

I should probably get used to the idea of “Windows 10” being a system requirement rather than the more wide-open “PC,” and be thankful that Microsoft isn't keeping stuff like this exclusive to its consoles anymore. Windows 10 itself seems fine, after all—I've been using it for several months now without any hitches—and I have no particular affection for Steam. What I do is a certain skepticism of new, exclusive platforms, particularly those with echoes of Games for Windows Live. Sorry, guys, but that wound runs deep.

ReCore comes out in one week: That's September 13.