Razer's ambidextrous Viper Ultimate wireless mouse is down to $90 right now

We had high praise for Razer's Viper Ultimate wireless mouse when we reviewed it a year ago, with just a few minor gripes, one of which is that it is an expensive rodent. However, it goes on sale somewhat frequently, as is the case right now—it's marked down to $89.99 on Amazon.

It lists for $129.99, so you're saving $40 over its MSRP (it debuted at $149.99). It normally sells for less than its full list price these days, though not quite this low, save for when it's on sale (it's averaged out at around $109 over the past year).

Razer Viper Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI | $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $40)

The Viper Ultimate is one of the best wireless gaming mice around. It's light, responsive, and has buttons on both sides to accommodate both left-handed and right-handed gamers.

There's a lot to like about the Viper Ultimate. For one, it sports Razer's HyperSpeed Wireless transmission technology, which the company claims is 25% faster than its competitors. In our tests, it performs just as well as a wired mouse, with accurate and consistent tracking that is unfazed by fast mouse movements.

This is also an ambidextrous mouse with buttons on both sides. The vast majority of gaming mice are ergonomically designed for right-handed players, but this one is equally suited for left-handers as well.

At just 74 grams, the Viper Ultimate is a light and nimble mouse. Razer achieved the lightweight design without resorting to punching out a bunch of holes in the chassis, as has become the trend.

Other features include a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, mechanical switches with light beam-based actuation on the main clickers, and eight programmable buttons. Simply put, in the realm of ambidextrous mice, this is the best wireless mouse you can buy.