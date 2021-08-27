Razer sale: save up to 60% on gaming keyboards, mice, laptops, and more

Some of our favorite gaming peripherals are on sale right now, like the Viper Ultimate, our pick as the best gaming mouse if you're after a sky-high DPI, and the BlackShark V2, which sits atop our roundup of the best gaming headsets.

These and nearly two dozen other Razer items are on sale at Amazon today, with discounts going as deep as 60%. Not everything is marked down quite as aggressively, but there are definitely some solid bargains among the bunch, spanning keyboards, mice, headsets, laptops, and few other items.

The BlackShark V2 stands out not only because it's our top headset pick, but also because this is is the lowest it's ever been on Amazon.

Great Audio and Comfortable to Boot Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset | THX 7.1 Spatial Surround | $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon (save $20)

The revised BlackShark V2 came along and immediately made a positive impression on us. So much, in fact, that we swapped it out with HyperX's Cloud Alpha in our list of the best gaming headsets.View Deal

It's a wired headset that is comfortable for long stretches, and sounds great too with the 50mm drivers pumping out balanced sound. You can check out our BlackShark V2 review from last year for a more in-depth impression, but short to the point, it's a great headset (and the first one to finally dethrone HyperX's Cloud Alpha).

The biggest markdown (in terms of percentage) applies to Razer's DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse. It's priced at $19.99 right now, down 60% from its MSRP.

Sticking to the Essentials Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse | 6400 DPI | $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon (save $30)

As its name applies, the DeathAdder Essential sticks to the essentials, meaning a serviceable DPI (6400) and programmable buttons, wrapped in the same ergonomic shell (sans RGB lighting) as the more expensive DeathAdder V2. It's available in black or white.

View Deal

The DeathAdder Essential goes on sale once in a while, and is a great budget option at the current asking price (available in 'classic black' or 'mercury white'). It's ergonomically shaped like the DeathAdder V2, but keeps the specs more modest with a 6400 DPI, five programmable buttons, and mechanical switches on the main clickers. It lacks customizable RGB lighting, but does glow green, if you want it to.

Some other notable sale items:

Check out the full list of discounted items at the Razer deals landing page on Amazon.