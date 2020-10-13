The best Razer gaming headsets can be had for as little as $33 this Prime Day

Razer is offering sweeping discounts on its gaming headsets this Amazon Prime Day 2020. We've rounded up the best for your perusal—so throw out your yellowing buds and grab a set of gaming cans that will get you right into the action.

Razer is a firm favourite for PC gaming peripherals—and snake plushies, apparently—and we already rate some of its designs among our top lists. Take the Razer Thresher Ultimate, for example. This chunky headset offers fantastic wireless audio, and thanks to its comfy design and solid microphone it sits firmly atop of our best gaming headset guide at third position.

Its little sibling, the Thresher for PC and PS4, is a great deal this Amazon Prime Day 2020 with a saving of 23%.

The best deal we've spotted, however, is on the Razer Nari Ultimate. It's the Overwatch Lucio Edition of this wireless headset that's discounted the most today, so I hope you're ready to shout "Time to Accelerate" every time you do anything in any videogame, but with savings of 43%, it's hard to argue with the value on offer.

Kraken X Headset | $49.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Back to basics, and we've got the Kraken X. One of Razer's cheapest gaming headsets, it might not have the features of the others, but it does offer decent audio functionality in comfy and reliable package.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A slight step up on the Kraken X, the Kraken Gaming Headset offers exactly what you need for long gaming sessions and nothing more. Plus you have a choice of two colours at the cheaper price: black or green.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Same headset, more personality. Well better catered to show-offs, at least. The same fundamental gaming headset as the Razer Kraken in green or black, for a little bit more you can choose white or, even better, bright pink.View Deal

Razer Nari Wireless Gaming Headset | $149.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Cutting the cord has never been easier. Now you can pick up a wireless gaming headset for as much as a wired variant, and the Razer Nari at 40% off is prime example of that.View Deal

Razer Thresher for PC and PS4 Headset | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

A great pair of wireless headphones that will work with both PC and PS4. The 50mm drivers within are also plenty chunky enough to deliver all the bass you could desire, and a little more.View Deal

Razer Tetra Streaming Headset | $23.81 $19.99 at Amazon

The Razer Tetra isn't your usual gaming headset. This is a fairly low-key design, akin to those that used to be bundled with the Xbox 360 (remember those?). Still, it's great for cheap or if you don't want to mess up your hair.View Deal

Razer has a wide selection of gaming headsets, as evident above, and even a few which may teeter on the edge of more mainstream units. That should mean you'll find something that fits perfectly to your sensibilities and needs.

If not, there's always Black Friday to scour the web for even more deals, so don't fret if you've not found your perfect gaming headset or present out of those listed above.