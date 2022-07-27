Razer apologizes for packaging typo that nobody noticed until the apology

By published

We've all been there, Razer.

Razer Deathstalker packaging typo
(Image credit: Razer)
Audio player loading…

It might take a second to see what went wrong on Razer's latest keyboard packaging, but it's there. The box for the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro and tenkeyless model boasts about its ergonomics, laser-etched keycaps, long battery life, and, "high-peformance wireless" connectivity. That's "peformance," not "performance." Oops. 

The company admitted its spelling error on Twitter (opens in new tab), apologizing for not meeting its own "meticulous design standards," and said that it's not in line with its commitment to sustainable packaging (opens in new tab) to throw all of them away. Razer will offer a $10 discount on its store to anyone who bought one (opens in new tab) with the typo. 

Razer might be overestimating how many people read or keep the packaging for their gaming peripherals, or care if one says "peformance," but it's a nice gesture for a forgivable error. A quick search of some unboxing videos on YouTube brings up several people (opens in new tab) who don't even flip the box over to the back where the error is located. But I can see why it would be embarrassing enough for Razer to make it right.

Reece Bithrey reviewed the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro (opens in new tab) for us, praising it for its looks, sturdy build, and impressive RGB lighting. The $249 low-profile keyboard isn't all that great to type on though, according to Bithrey.

"While I’m not usually the biggest fan of linear switches in general, these ones just felt scratchy and a little soft, especially when compared to the MX Speed Silver Low Profiles found in Cherry’s MX Board 10.0N RGB (opens in new tab) I’ve taken a look at in the past," Bithrey wrote.

Razer assures everyone that the only mishap here is with the packaging: The keyboards inside the packaging peform perfectly well.

Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered games, games culture, and hardware for over a decade before joining PC Gamer as Associate Editor. He's done in-depth reporting on communities and games as well as criticism for sites like Polygon, Wired, and Waypoint. He's interested in the weird and the fascinating when it comes to games, spending time probing for stories and talking to the people involved. Tyler loves sinking into games like Final Fantasy 14, Overwatch, and Dark Souls to see what makes them tick and pluck out the parts worth talking about. His goal is to talk about games the way they are: broken, beautiful, and bizarre.
See comments