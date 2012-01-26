Rayman Origins coming to PC on March 30

[VAMS id="79K0H1DiQXtOe"]

I hold no affection for Rayman either, but Ubisoft's latest platformer is rumoured to be extremely pretty, and pretty damn awesome. And we're getting it on PC!

It'll support four players locally and will be available to download from Ubisoft's Ubishop on March 30. While you're waiting why not read Edge's review ? They say "Origins feels like stepping into an alternate reality in which the 16 bit era evolved by increasing in fidelity, not dimensions." Sounds a bit like a holodeck episode of Star Trek The Next Generation to us.