Raven salutes LucasArts with release of Jedi Knight II source code

It's sad to see LucasArts officially shuttered , but here's something very positive to come out of it: Raven Software has released the source code for Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy as a tribute. That means modders keen to bend those old Star Wars games to their whim now have all the tools they need.

In a statement sent to Kotaku , a spokesperson for Raven said fans have been requesting the source code for a long time. "We loved and appreciated the experience of getting to make Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy for LucasArts. As a gift to the persistently loyal fanbase for our Jedi games and in memory of LucasArts, we are releasing the source code for both games for people to enjoy and play with."

Get Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy right now. There's no ongoing official support, so... you know, be careful with it .

Raven also extended thanks and appreciation to the legendary publisher, which was yesterday officially closed by its owner Disney. "We wish the best for all the talented people who were let go and hope they find good work in studios in the industry."