Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor's Curse is a hunters vs. monsters game of hide-and-seek

Halloween has come to Rainbow Six Siege in the Doktor's Curse, a limited time event that went live today and will run until November 6. Set on a "spooky, reworked, Frankenstein version" of the Theme Park map, the mode will pit a team of five Exterminators against a squad of five Monsters, with special rewards for kills, wins, and one for just showing up.

Even though it remains a 5v5 contest of attack and defend, the gameplay promises to be considerably different from standard Six fare. The Exterminator team is composed of five Sledges, restricted to three unique hammers as weapons plus a trio of gadgets: Jackal's Eyenox Model III, Pulse's Hearbeat Sensor, and Lion's EE-ONE-D. The Monster team is made up of Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela, who have no weapons at all—but they can deploy traps, move faster than the Exterminators, and even briefly turn invisible.

The goals are simple, and probably obvious: The attacking Exterminators must kill all the Monsters, while the defending Monsters need to survive the round in order to claim the win.

Players can pick up items from the Doktor's Curse Collection during the event, which includes skins and charms for Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, Ela, Doc, and Bandit. A free Doktor's Curse Collection pack will be given to everyone who logs into the game while the event is live, and two more can be earned by racking up 20 kills on the event map and winning 13 rounds in the Doktor's Curse playlist. Packs are also available for direct purchase for 300 R6 credits or 12,500 Renown each, with a ten percent discount for owners of the Year 4 Pass.

More information about the Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor's Curse event is up at ubisoft.com, and you can get a closer look at all the sweet treats in the Doktor's Curse Collection in the video below.