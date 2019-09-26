Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts expansion trailer introduces a new wasteland villain

Today is launch day for Rise of the Ghosts, the first expansion for the post-apocalyptic shooter Rage 2, and to give everyone a taste of what's in store Bethesda has dropped a trailer introducing a creepy new villain with big plans for the world.

Rise of the Ghosts sees the return of a bandit clan from the original Rage, who are somewhat changed from the last time you encountered them, and a new chapter in the story—although I imagine it will continue to mostly be about shooting stuff. The Feltrite Laser Launcher looks handy, and the new Void ability reminds me a lot of the Energy Leash from Bulletstorm.

The Overgrown City, where the expansion is set, provides "a huge new region to explore," and it's always nice to have more places to go and things to see, even if you're not particularly interested in what Lady Doom and her Hopped-Up Goon Squad are getting up to.

Rage 2: Rise of the Ghosts is available from the in-game store for 1500 Rage coins, which translates to $15 on Steam. The second, currently-untitled expansion, which will add another chunk of story with new missions, enemies, and locales, is expected to arrive in November.