Radical Heights is Boss Key's next game—a free-to-play battle royale set in a 'futuristic '80s world'

After admitting LawBreakers' failure last week, developer Boss Key Productions has now unveiled its latest project: Radical Heights. Due on Steam's Early Access initiative tomorrow, April 10, the free-to-play battle royale-style shooter is set in within a futuristic game show-meets-survival scavenger hunt that's inspired by the '80s where "cash is king".

If that sounds hard to get your head around, check out these moving pictures:

Clear as mud? Here's the game's creative director Zach Lowery: "This is a five month passion project for the studio as we’re creating and publishing the game entirely by ourselves. We’re huge fans of Battle Royale games along with the bright, inviting irreverence of the '80s aesthetic. Because of that, we want to put our own spin on the genre and create a futuristic '80s world that takes place in 2023 during an over-the-top game show where contestants battle it out for fame and prizes."

In conversation with PC Gamer via email, Boss Key tells us that while the studio's Cliff Bleszinski is involved with the development of Radical Heights, he's "letting the new blood lead and run with their creative visions." As for the game's recurring mentions of "cash"—it's in reference to the game's in-game soft currency, represented by cash pickups and prizes around the game world.



So-called "Rad Gems", on the other hand, mark the game's premium currency, that can be bought with real money. "Rad Gems can be used to purchase cosmetics outright, or players can grind for in-game cash to also purchase cosmetics (once they are found in the game world)," Boss Key tells us.

More information on all of that can be found via the game's newly-launched Steam page. Before you go, have some screens: