Quick! There's an Asus ROG gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 for $1,600

I've seen this PC come in stock on occasion, only to sell out before I can tell anyone about it. But hey, let's try this again, shall we? If you act fast, you can nab an Asus ROG gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 sitting pretty inside for $1,599.99 at Best Buy.

That is not a discounted price, but in this landscape, just being in stock is noteworthy. Bonus points if the price is at least within the ballpark of what it would cost to go the DIY route, at least when that was an option (technically you still can, but unless you get super lucky, you'll end up overpaying for the GPU).

In Stock Alert (But Probably Not For Long) Asus ROG Gaming Desktop | Core i7 11700F | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,599 at Best Buy

There's a high risk this one sells out quick, as it typically does each time Best Buy offers it. A strong all-around config, get it while you can.

In this case, the cost of parts (and also factoring in the cost of Windows) is pretty close to Best Buy's asking price. It's still a bit higher than building your own in normal times, but only by around a couple hundred bucks (and maybe even less). That's a big reason why this system sells out nearly as fast as Best Buy can stock it.

The GeForce RTX 3070 is the main selling point, but the CPU is not too shabby either—it's an 8-core/16-thread Core i7 11700F processor based on Intel's latest generation Rocket Lake architecture, with 2.5GHz base clock, 4.9GHz max turbo frequency, and 16MB of L3 cache.

Other key specs include 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD paired up with a 1TB HDD. It's a pretty solid config from top to bottom.