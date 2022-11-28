Queen, get yourself a pink RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop and matching peripherals for $2,392 over Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. The pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p.

With Cyber Monday clawing at our heels, there are a good deal of gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) around, but none so savage and downright fabulous as the Razer Blade 14 now at $2,200 (opens in new tab). It's been in and out of stock a bit over the Black Friday weekend, but right now it's here, it's not dear, and it's entirely that other word that rhymes with here—especially with the glorious RGB rainbow shining up from beneath the keyboard.

I always wanted a queer setup to match my queer gaming habits, honestly. Better than that drab black everyone else is flashing, or worse: gunmetal gray.

It may not be our favourite config, but it'll still make a good swing at that 165Hz, 1440p panel with the RTX 3070 Ti under it's hood. Sure you may have to fiddle with the settings a bit, but it's still a pretty powerful spec, especially paired with AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX. Be aware the Blade 14 is susceptible to a little thermal throttling though, so keep an eye on those temps if you're been at it for ages.

That by no means makes the deal any less worth it, though. The Razer Blade's 14-inch screen hits a sweet spot for 1440p. The screen is small enough for the pixel density to look sharp without the performance impact of a 4K screen. Not bad for a traditionally fem-colour gaming laptop, huh lads?

Of course, if you're using it to game (which you should be or, like, why are you even here?) then a gaming mouse is going to be next on your list of necessities. Thankfully among all the Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals (opens in new tab) there's a version of the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse on sale, and while the black version is cheaper, it won't match your new pink setup.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate | Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | 74g | $149.99 $97.99 at Amazon (save $52) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Viper Ultimate has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours and its own charging dock, which is cool if you fancy a picturesque desk. It's a generous runtime for a wireless gaming mouse and it even comes with a charging dock. It's not the cheapest version of this mouse, but it is the pinkest.

Topping off your setup, the Seiren Mini is $37.99 (opens in new tab), so you can get yourself mic to match your laptop. It's not only great sounding, it's also small enough to pack up and take with you if you're going to be moving your pink-obsessed butt from place to place.

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren Mini | White, Pink, Black | $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon (save $12) (opens in new tab)

The Seiren Mini is the mic Jorge has sat on his desktop right now. Not the pink one, mind, but it's a beauty in any color. It's a little lozenge of microphone joy for the casual user, with a price tag to match. It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package. I mean, there's not even a mute button...

Oh, and while we're at it, it might be a shout to grab a headset to match, because no one wants to hear your music when you're moving around with the Blade 14, or the feedback when you're on a call with your snazzy, pill-shaped mic.