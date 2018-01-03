PUBG PC patch targets hit registration, lobby crashes

Lag and rubber-banding were the subject of PUBG's first post-launch patch last week, following the battle royal 'em up's transition to version 1.0. Now, a distinctly smaller PC update has been rolled out to fix long range hit registration and client crashes within the game's lobby.

Announced via the game's official Twitter feed, developer PUBG Corp advised players that the latest update is live now.

PC players, today we deployed a small patch that fixed an issue with long range hits not registering intermittently and an issue with the client crashing in the lobby. Please make sure to download this update if you haven't already.January 3, 2018

Within the patch notes tied to last week's update, PUBG Corp said it would continue to "work on analysing and fixing any remaining issues every day." Given the vast number of players PUBG has and continues to attract—last week it hit three million concurrents—the game's departure from Early Access has been a relatively smooth process so far for PC players.

