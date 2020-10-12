PUBG is getting a volcanic, dynamic map next week

Last week, PUBG Corp once again enlisted Jonathan 'Commander Riker' Frakes to narrate a second video for the studio's battle royale, this time teasing a Peruvian city linked to the Fountain of Youth. This city, Paramo, will be appearing next week, with the launch of Season 9, and it sounds like a departure from the usual PUBG maps.

Over the weekend, more teasers appeared, showing a smouldering volcano and the promise of PUBG's first dynamic map. As players parachuted in, we got a glimpse of different possibilities, depending on how pissed off the volcano is at the time.

Today those snippets coalesced into a larger teaser, though one without actual gameplay. As well as a changing map and lava to worry about, it looks like there's going to be a flying version of the loot train—a helicopter hauling cargo, which the teaser suggests you'll be able to shoot down.

The "dynamic landscape will keep you guessing with each drop," reads the text accompanying the teaser. There's also the boast of "thousands of possibilities" in the single map, implying that the dynamism extends beyond the volcano being on or off.

Despite it arriving on October 21 on PC, PUBG Corp is still being very coy, so just how dynamic it is, and what form the dynamism actually takes, is still unclear. I expect the studio will try to keep the mystery going for as long as possible, given that mystery is the theme of the map.