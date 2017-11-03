PUBG developer apologises for hackers, vows to adopt stronger anti-cheat measures

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' anti-cheat service is banning as many as 42,000 players a day but it's still not enough, with some matches plagued by hackers. It's a fact that the development team apologised for earlier today, adding that it is introducing new measures to catch players that are ruining the game for everyone else.

The team will roll out "additional measures" today designed to detect "unusual gameplay patterns". Any accounts thrown up by the system will be temporarily suspended and investigated. A further patch next week will also bolster cheat detection.

"We would like to sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the cheaters and we are sorry that you have not been able to enjoy PUBG in a safe and fair environment. Our development team is doing their best to detect and ban those who use cheats in a more proactive manner," the team said in a Steam post.

"We will continue our research and development to establish a better system for combating cheaters. We will take stronger actions to find and ban cheaters, while at the same time taking good care to not harm innocent players."

PUBG is leaving Early Access in December, and the long-awaited climbing and vaulting mechanics will soon be available on the test servers.