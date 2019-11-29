Pssst... we found the best Dell gaming laptop deal of Black Friday

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

This is a sleek, highly portable 15" Dell gaming laptop that's heavily discounted for Black Friday this year. It's powered by a Core i7-9750H with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB of memory. It doesn't rank as one of our best gaming laptops, but it is an excellent midrange option, and is probably one of the best value gaming laptop deals of Black Friday.

It's not the most powerful gaming laptop, but it's a flexible option if you want to play on the go, and the discount is an impressive 35%, which means you get this laptop for $949.99 (from $1529.99). We like the GPU too. Our reviewer Jarred gave it a score of 88. You miss out on the ray tracing capabilities of the 20 series cards, but on a 15" screen on the move it's hard to appreciate the lighting tech anyway.

The G7 15 comes standard with an SSD, and every model above the most basic includes a 1TB hard drive. This is a decent added value for a budget range laptop where storage space isn't often a priority. With an SSD and the 16GB of DDR4 RAM, Dell's G7 15 is a pretty quick little machine, even if it is a bit heavy for a laptop.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop | $950 (save $580)

A quality midrage GPU that should suit perfectly if you're gaming on the move. Slim form factor and a 15" screen make this a sleek portable option, and you get a huge saving on the normal price.View Deal

Instead you're paying for pure no frills performance. It's a midrange option, but at this price it seems like a reasonable choice if you don't need a monstrous powerhouse of a laptop. The Dell G7 15 has now been discounted an extra $50 since we originally spotted it on Thursday, making it an even better deal on Black Friday.

Black Friday deals

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Black Friday and Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards