Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still happening, but might not be out until 2023

Remember Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time—specifically, the remake that bubbled to the surface of Uplay in 2020? It was delayed, and then delayed again, and then fell off the radar almost completely after Ubisoft decided against even showing it off at its E3 press event in June.

That's not a great sign, especially for a game that was supposed to launch just a few months after it was announced (in January 2021) but today Ubisoft put it back on table with a gentle reminder that no, the project is not dead, and yes, it is still actively working on it.

An update from the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake development team: October 28, 2021

"We want to take a moment to reassure you that the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still underway, motivated and inspired by your feedback," the publisher tweeted. "We will update you on our progress in the future and want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and patience."

That's the extent of it as far as social media outreach goes, but Ubisoft confirmed in its quarterly financial report today that the Sands of Time remake is expected to be out sometime during its 2022-23 fiscal year. In calendar terms, that puts it somewhere between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.