Primal Carnage trailer pits a T-rex against a Spinosaurus

Primal Carnage is an upcoming multiplayer class shooters vs biters game for Windows and Linux. It's being made with the Unreal Development Kit, and it's got massive dinosaurs mauling mercs with guns.

The human team work for a power company. In one game mode, their job is to activate power nodes connected to a radar dish, and the Dinosaurs have to stop them. Dinosaurs are presumably angry at the power company for... burning fossil fuels? Because dinosaurs also become fossils? See, dinosaurs aren't smart enough to realise that coal and oil are mostly ancient plant matter.

Two teams, five classes each, and each one engineered to be stronger than one other class - you can get the detailed breakdown of that here . The screens so far have shown a first person perspective for the human players, but no idea how you'll control the dinosaurs. When we see some footage of the sauricide in action, we'll let you know. Until then, you'll have to make do with some videos of raptors mauling people at the Primal Carnage site. Here's a good one to get you started:

[via RPS ]