After recovering from the madness that was GDC, Evan leads Chris, Logan, Josh and intern Anthony as they take on the question of the week: "Is Dragon Age 2 better than Dragon Age: Origins?", drool at flying mechs and almost resort to violence when someone dares to slander Gordon Freeman's honor.

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com. Remember, if we play your question on the next podcast you will receive a code good for any game on GoodOldGames.com for free! Don't forget to include an email we can contact you at in your message.

PC Gamer US Podcast 263: CreaVures