Play upcoming games at The PC Gamer Weekender—tickets only £9.99

It's only four weeks away, and we can't wait. On March 5-6 we're packing the Old Truman Brewery in London with new and unreleased games from some of the best developers in the world. From big names like Dark Souls 3 to indie treats like SUPER HOT, this is your chance to go hands-on with tomorrow's biggest titles at the PC Gamer Weekender.

The next 1000 tickets are going for just £9.99. That will give you access to everything—our game zone, developer panels, tournaments, boardgame basement—for a day. Alternatively you can buy a Weekender+ pass for £24 which gives you access to everything on both days, and includes 30 mins of exclusive game floor time each morning. All tickets come with a free Steam key for Dustforce, which we gave a big fat score of 90 in our review.

There will be loads going on throughout the weekend. Our stages will host talks and demos from developers, Want a sneak peak of Stellaris? How about some wisdom from the venerable Julian Gollop? There will be drop-in tournaments with prizes to be won. In our hardware zone we'll be running modding workshops and showing off the latest components.

We'll be there too, mingling and getting acquainted with the likes of Total War: Warhammer, Street Fighter 5, Master of Orion, RIOT: Civil Unrest, Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, Worlds Adrift, American Truck Simulator and much, much more. See you there!