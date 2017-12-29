Play Guns of Icarus: Alliance at the PC Gamer Weekender

A team-based online title pitting co-operative crews against human and AI players, Guns of Icarus: Alliance will be playable throughout the PC Gamer Weekender. This is the definitive version of the original Icarus (subtitled Online), with all the tweaks and modifications you would expect, plus the addition of tactical PvE combat.

As a team you take on roles such as pilot, gunner and engineer and work together to keep your airship running while trying to take down the enemy’s flying fortress. Working together is the key, as without doing just that, you simply will not succeed. Find some friends and make a crew at the PC Gamer Weekender.

More info on Guns of Icarus can be found in the usual spots—the game’s official website, over on Twitter and via its Facebook page.

Guns of Icarus: Alliance will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK.