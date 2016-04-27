Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is free for 10 hours

The opportunity to side with either plants or zombies in a fight to the death seems like one few would pass up. Usually you'd need to pay in order to partake in such a battle, but not at the moment: EA is offering a generous 10 hour demo of Plants Vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2, which is longer than some people spend with the game after they've paid for it.

The trial is available through Origin, and you don't need to be subscribed to EA Origin Access in order to take advantage of it. All progress made during the trial will carry over if you choose to purchase the game after the 10 hours expires.

The only catch is that the offer expires on May 10, so if you want to shoot at zombies or plants, best do so before that date.