Piranha releases Mechwarrior Online open beta trailer

While the anticipated Mechwarrior Online beta has been open to the public since late last week, Piranha Games has now released a trailer designed to seduce more players into the cockpit of a robo-killing machine.

The open beta launched on Friday after several delays and much hand-wringing from the community. To usher in the open beta, Piranha president Russ Bullock said last week that "just because MWO is going Open Beta in no way means we are finished making the game or that we will even slowdown in the slightest." He added that at least nine months of work lay ahead for the team.

If you want to join the fray, you can sign up for the beta at the official Mechwarrior Online site .