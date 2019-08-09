Pick up this 32-inch LG gaming monitor for $250 off

There's always room for another monitor in your life, and we've got another great suggestion for you to consider, especially if you're looking to save a little moola.

B&H Photo Video has the LG 32GK650F-B 32-inch QHD gaming monitor on sale for $299 right now, which is $250 less than its typical price of $550. The sale is going on until August 12, so if you're looking to seal the deal, you might want to go ahead and do it. At this price, it probably won't last long, anyway.

This 32-inch monitor rocks a 1440p VA panel with 144 Hz fresh rate. It also offers FreeSync support with low frame rate compensation.

It's never too late to add a second (or third) monitor to your setup, and for the price, you're certainly getting a formidable option here. It should make a fine option for anyone looking to expand their desktop rig while adhering to a budget.

