Pick up the ultra-sensitive wired Corsair Ironclaw RGB for just $45

If you're into wired mice with high sensitivity tracking, you're going to want to set some cash aside for this particular model – and maybe even replace the one you've got if you're in the market for something new.

Amazon's Corsair Ironclaw RGB is just $45, which is $15 off its typical price of $59. That's a 25% discount, and like many of its other products recently, Amazon is offering free one-day shipping for Prime members. You could have it as early as tomorrow if you're quick about locking an order in.

This model comes rocking a PMW 3391 optical sensor that can go all the way up to 18,000 CPI. It's also compatible with Corsair's iCue app, so you can sync your lighting preferences across all of your Corsair products, just in case you decided to go with one particular brand for all your peripheral needs. It's built to stay tough as well, with durable Omron switches rated for over 50 million clicks.

As its name implies, this particular model is perfect for those who prefer palm grip styles when using their mice, as it features a build with an arching back and 10 programmable buttons so you can customize them to your liking.

