Pick up the 2TB version of our favourite gaming SSD in one of the best Cyber Monday deals yet

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN770 | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s read | 4,850MB/s write | $239.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $90) (opens in new tab)

It might get a little warm every now and then, but we were big fans of the SN770 in our review. For a solid, speedy performer at a great price, we can forgive it getting a little hot under the collar every now and then.

(opens in new tab) WD_BLACK SN850X | 2TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300MB/s read | 6,300MB/s write | $334.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (save $155) (opens in new tab)

The bigger, roomier brother of the 1TB SN850X, it offers all the same advantages—running cool and fast without fuss—with double the space. An excellent deal at this price.

At time of writing, I have about 80GB of space left on the 1TB SSD plugged into my motherboard. Once, that would have been a very comfortable amount of space: A vast and fertile field to sow the seeds of, well, a load of games I'm probably not going to play. But these days it's barely enough room to breathe.

The answer? Hit the Cyber Monday SSD deals (opens in new tab) to bag a bigger, faster, cooler (in both senses of the word) SSD; one that doubles the paltry single terabyte I'm currently working with. A drive like the WD Black SN850X (opens in new tab), which you can currently pick up for an impressive $149.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

The SN850X is a revision of the original SN850—itself a great SSD—that runs a lot cooler than its predecessor. That means blistering read/write speeds that won't cause actual blisters, and two whole terabytes of space to fill up with all of CoD's rasterized beards and high-res pantaloons or whatever it is that's ballooning game sizes these days.

But if the SN850X is a bit over budget, there's always its little brother to consider. The WD Black SN770 (opens in new tab) is a reliable performer whose read and write speeds are probably still more than enough to handle whatever you can throw at it. It gets a little toasty from time to time, but at $149.99 for 2TB (opens in new tab), I think we can forgive a charming quirk like that. Besides, it's winter, keep warm.

You won't go wrong with either of these drives, and hey, we're in the middle of a Steam sale (opens in new tab) (with another approaching in December). You're gonna need all the space you can get to install all those games you're definitely gonna play. Soon. One day. Maybe tomorrow.