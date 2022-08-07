PC screenshots of Spider-Man Remastered have leaked

Audio player loading…

If you can't wait until August 12 to see how Spider-Man Remastered will look on PC, a handful of screenshots from the review build have leaked via Twitter and Reddit. Here's a look at the display settings and key-mapping menus, and here's some screenshots taken on an ultrawide monitor (though not at high settings). Actually, here's a couple more.

The graphics options seem decent, with an FOV slider and options to turn off various usual suspects like lens flare, bloom, vignetting, chromatic aberration, motion blur, and film grain. The default keyboard settings are interesting—while I imagine a lot of people will play with a controller, I'm not sure about having web-swinging mapped to left-shift on keyboard? It's remappable, of course.

The Spider-Man Remastered system requirements show that you'll be able to run it at the 'Ultimate Ray Tracing' settings with a GeForce RTX 3080 or an AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT as well as 32GB of RAM. It'll be interesting to see how that looks in motion, but we'll have to wait for that.

During the week, Valve reached out to users who had pre-ordered Spider-Man Remastered in seven countries to ask them to cancel and renew their purchases, as the price in those regions had been incorrectly listed. Customers in Australia, Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK were able to cancel their orders and then re-buy the game at the corrected, lower price.

Spider-Man Remastered will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store from August 12. We'll have a review with an eye to comparing it to the PlayStation version going up soon.