Marvel's Spider-Man preorder price was wrong in some countries, so Steam wants you to repurchase it

Audio player loading…

Valve is reaching out to users in seven countries (opens in new tab) to ask them to cancel and renew their preorders for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, after announcing that the original—pretty high—prices for the game in those territories were incorrectly assigned.

The affected countries were the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, Israel, Norway, and Poland. Users in those countries with Spider-Man preorders will need to cancel their original purchase and make a new one to take advantage of the corrected, lower prices that are now in operation.

We're not just talking about a few pennies here, either. Steam users were pretty upset (opens in new tab) when the original prices were revealed, and it turns out they had a point. Anyone reordering the game at its lower price stands to save a decent chunk of change (around $12/£10, in most of the affected countries).

If you're a proud owner of a Spider-Man preorder who lives outside those seven countries, you're out of luck. The erroneously high prices only affected users in those territories, so if you're hoping for a chance to save a few dollars, won, or yen on your purchase, you're going to have to root around for a sale instead. Still, at least you don't have to go through the rigamarole of a cancellation and reorder.

Spider-Man is promising to take full advantage of the PC's capabilities (opens in new tab) now that it's freed from its original console, and it finally comes out on August 12. I'm interested to see how good it looks compared to its PS5 iteration, but mostly I just want to know if it's going to presage the release of other Sony titles that were conspicuously absent from last year's big Nvidia leak (opens in new tab).