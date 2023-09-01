September is the biggest gaming month of 2023

After August, we probably wouldn't have minded a quiet September of continued journeying in Baldur's Gate 3, a new all-time great RPG, or of mech engineering in Armored Core 6, FromSoftware's triumphant return to its classic action series. Instead, September is PC gaming's most packed month of the year.

The month has already started with all rockets firing: Open world Bethesda space RPG Starfield is out now for owners of the $100 Premium Edition, and out next week on September 6 for others. That's obviously the center of attention, but it's hardly all September's bringing us. Some of the month's other big releases:

Of those, I'm personally looking forward to Payday 3 most. I'm not sure whether I'll like the co-op heisting game's style of shooting—the enemies are kinda spongey—but my hands-on preview of its new stealth systems was pretty fun. I felt slick when things went well, like when I commandeered the camera feeds in a bank's security room, and it was funny whenever we carefully tip-toed into catastrophic errors that led to all-out wars with the police. (Consider rebinding the grenade key if it's not what you're used to. That was an issue.)

It might not be easy to gather a squad of bandits this month, though. I'm not nearly done with Baldur's Gate 3, and Starfield could easily occupy multiple months of people's time (or years, for some), and September is full of even more interesting releases from all over the genre map. Some that stick out to me:

I can easily go on: Deceit 2 covers social deduction games, Party Animals is your physics-based slapstick party game and Steam's second most-wishlisted game right now, Gunbrella brings side-scrolling action to the month, Men of War 2 has the RTS genre represented. You'll find even more September games in our complete guide to 2023's new games. It's a big month!

Oh, and October? Just a few minor releases there, such as Alan Wake 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Cities: Skylines 2, Forza Motorsport, Lords of the Fallen, and Total War: Pharaoh. I guess I'd better see if I can get out of Baldur's Gate 3's second act this weekend...