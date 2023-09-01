Here's what's free in Cyberpunk 2077's 2.0 update (car chases, yay), and what requires the $30 Phantom Liberty expansion

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is coming on September 26, but before that happens, CD Projekt will release the major Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update. That's potentially an even bigger deal, because it makes major changes to the game's systems, including an overhaul to the skill trees and the addition of new perks, proper car combat, a new police system, revamped cyberware, combat AI improvements, and more.

In a way, it's a bit like an expansion for a Paradox grand strategy game: There's a free-for-everyone patch that makes fixes and gameplay tweaks, and DLC that adds various sorts of new content and systems. Everyone benefits, but some people—those who pay for the expansion—get more.

That's where the potential confusion with the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 expansion begins. "Do I need to pay to get all the better gameplay?" you may be wondering. "Will my Cyberpunk experience really be improved if I don't have Idris Elba in it? What exactly do I get if I pay, versus if I do not?"

To answer those questions, CD Projekt has released a simple, direct infographic that breaks how the patch and the expansion differ. It doesn't get into granular detail, but it does hit the major points: Everyone will get new radio stations courtesy of the 2.0 update, for instance, but only those with the Phantom Liberty expansion will have their level cap increased to 60.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

Phantom Liberty – Paid

Dogtown—a dangerous new district

Brand-new storyline and characters

New quests, gigis, boss fights, and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops—endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items—weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

Both the update and the expansion carry the "and much more!" finisher, so there's also that.

What we do not currently have is a release date for the 2.0 update. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to arrive on September 26, and CD Projekt has previously said (and recently confirmed) that the update will go live ahead of it, but a solid date has not yet been announced. We'll let you know when it happens.