PC players are being left out of Mortal Kombat 1's upcoming online stress test and the preorder beta

I always have time for Mortal Kombat, but after seeing Mortal Kombat 1 in action at Big Geoff's Summer Game Fest I was properly sold on the latest gorefest. It looks like all kinds of bloody fun, and the new features like Kameo fighters have definitely piqued my interest. And good news: an online stress test is happening soon. The bad news is that it's not going to be available for PC players.

The online stress test is kicking off on Friday, June 23 and will conclude on the following Monday. "The intention of this test is to stress our online services in preparation for the September 19 launch of Mortal Kombat 1," says NetherRealm in its FAQ. It will only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PS5, with prospective PC and Switch players being left out.

If you own one of these consoles, you'll need to register for a chance to participate, but this does not guarantee access. If you absolutely must get an early taste of Mortal Kombat 1, the best way to ensure this, unfortunately, is by preordering.

The preorder beta is due in August, but once again PC players ain't getting a look in. Only Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players will be able to dip in early. It's a shame that we won't be able to check the PC version out ahead of time, especially now that PC versions of some fighting games are rising in prominence, at least in the competitive scene.

Traitor that I am, I expect I'll be getting it on PS5 anyway. I want to sprawl out on the sofa when I'm ripping out spines, and I don't want to risk streaming it from my PC to my Nvidia Shield due to the risk of input lag. It's not that noticeable in most games, but in fighting games, where precision and timing are key, it can be a problem.

If you're adamant about playing on PC, then, you'll need to wait until September 19. That's a mere three months away, though, so hopefully you'll be able to keep your bloodlust in check until then. Good luck.