Watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview on November 17

Later this month we're returning to twitch.tv/pcgamer (opens in new tab) and other livestreaming platforms to look ahead at 2023 on PC. Tune in on November 17th at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern, 6 PM GMT) for an overview of next year's most interesting games, featuring a few unveilings of never-before-seen games, along with new footage and commentary on what could be big in '23.

Here are some of the games set to appear in the 2023 Preview:

Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with creative director Nate Simpson).

A brand new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum

Shadows of Doubt

The Great War: Western Front

The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer

The show will be hosted by PC Gaming Show fixture Frankie Ward (opens in new tab), who first appeared on the PC Gaming Show in 2018. Frankie is known for hosting international esports events across a variety of games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. She was also the expert commentator on the 2021 reboot of GamesMaster for E4 on UK TV.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview is presented in partnership with Intel. Other sponsors for this year's show also include Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios and Avalanche Studios Group.