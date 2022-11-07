Watch the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview on November 17

Look ahead with us to what's shaping up to be an excellent 2023 for PC gamers.

Later this month we're returning to twitch.tv/pcgamer (opens in new tab) and other livestreaming platforms to look ahead at 2023 on PC. Tune in on November 17th at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern, 6 PM GMT) for an overview of next year's most interesting games, featuring a few unveilings of never-before-seen games, along with new footage and commentary on what could be big in '23.

Here are some of the games set to appear in the 2023 Preview:

  • Kerbal Space Program 2 (featuring an exclusive interview with creative director Nate Simpson).
  • A brand new game from League of Geeks, the creators of Armello and the recently announced reboot of Solium Infernum
  • Shadows of Doubt
  • The Great War: Western Front
  • The Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023, as selected by PC Gamer

The show will be hosted by PC Gaming Show fixture Frankie Ward (opens in new tab), who first appeared on the PC Gaming Show in 2018. Frankie is known for hosting international esports events across a variety of games including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. She was also the expert commentator on the 2021 reboot of GamesMaster for E4 on UK TV.

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview is presented in partnership with Intel. Other sponsors for this year's show also include Starry Studio, Team Miaozi, Plaion, Ravenage, Fireshine Games, Frontier, SEGA, tinyBuild, Fatshark, Hashbane, Wired Productions, Top Hat Studios and Avalanche Studios Group.

Viewers can watch the show via twitch.tv/pcgamer, youtube.com/pcgamer, twitch.tv/twitchgaming, or on Steam. For more information, visit pcgamingshow.com or visit the Steam event page, which will feature each game shown in the broadcast. Content creators can read more about co-streaming the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview here.

