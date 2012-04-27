PC Gamer weekly round-up

The big news this week was a surplus of information on Crysis 3 - but it's stealth action FPS Dishonored that creeped in and impressed us with its old-school open-ended sensibilities. Elsewhere, our hopes for STALKER 2 were finally and tragically squashed, but new tidbits of information just might have slipped out about Half-Life 2: Episode 3.
We also took a closer look at Sniper Elite: V2, Guild Wars 2, Microsoft Flight, and TERA. Read on for a full list of this week's biggest stories.
- Gabe Newell maybe talked a bit about Half-Life 2: Episode 3, perhaps, by talking about Ricochet 2 instead.
- Duncan Geere reviewed 1000 Amps .
- Evan took a look at Crysis 3, and interviewed Crytek's senior creative director.
- Tom Francis took Crytek to task over the Crysis series' unpopular extraterrestrials.
- Henry Winchester previewed Sniper Elite V2, while Tyler took his best shot at the demo.
- Steve Hogarty reviewed Microsoft Flight.
- Josh played the first few levels with Guild Wars 2's Asura race , and Chris and Graham talked their way through 20 minutes of World vs. World PvP . You can also join our community in the beta weekend.
- Josh went to war in TERA .
- Chris got a good look at Dishonored , and interviewed designers Harvey Smith (Deus Ex) and Raf Colantonio (Dark Messiah).
- STALKER 2's cancellation was finally confirmed, but hope is on the horizon.
If you had to talk about Half-Life 2: Episode 3 without actually talking about Half-Life 2: Episode 3, how would you talk about it? The most tortured analogy doesn't win a prize.