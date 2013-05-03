PC Gamer US Podcast #351 - Wormhole Problems

Talked on today's podcast: Call of Duty: Ghosts , the ESEA controversy , and Evan shares a tale from STALKER: Call of Pripyat that leads us into a discussion about games that don't explain themselves. Tyler clues us in to his investigation of EVE's "wormholers" and talks about his trip to EVE Fanfest .

