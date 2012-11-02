PC Gamer US Podcast #335 - Natural Reflection

Tyler likes Hawken , doesn't like Medal of Honor: Warfighter , and accidentally describes Blood Bowl; Evan's going Back to School in Left 4 Dead 2 ; T.J.'s going commando...I mean taking command in Natural Selection 2 , and Omri went back in time to play Singularity.

All that, plus the week's biggest news in... PC Gamer Podcast 335: Natural Reflection

Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@ELahti (Evan Lahti)

@omripetitte (Omri Petitte)

@AsaTJ (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer)