An elite special ops team composed of Logan, Evan, Tyler, and T.J. infiltrate the hottest topics in PC gaming. With TOR adding free-to-play and WoW reporting a loss of 1.1 million subscribers, is the subscription MMO soon to be a thing of the past? We've also got Day Z storyime... from Logan! Tyler fawns over virtual reality, and we analyze your terrifying, twisted minds based entirely on what games you've been playing this week.

PC Gamer US Podcast 324: Psychological Profiling

