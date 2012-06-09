Popular

PC Gamer US Podcast #319 – E3 Adventures

E3 happened last week, and we're here to talk about the embarrassment of riches that has emerged. On this week's podcast, we chat about Watch_Dogs awe inducing gameplay, how Planetside 2 is evolving the shooter,

Dishonored's rat-summoning, whether The Old Republic really needs a new level cap and much more. Beyond that, we've got our playlists, and you can find out about Josh's Diablo III based charity .

