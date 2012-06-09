E3 happened last week, and we're here to talk about the embarrassment of riches that has emerged. On this week's podcast, we chat about Watch_Dogs awe inducing gameplay, how Planetside 2 is evolving the shooter,

Dishonored's rat-summoning, whether The Old Republic really needs a new level cap and much more. Beyond that, we've got our playlists, and you can find out about Josh's Diablo III based charity .

PC Gamer US Podcast 319: E3 Adventures

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .

Follow us on Twitter:

@logandecker (Logan Decker)

@elahti (Evan Lahti)

@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)

@Asatj (T.J. Hafer)

@belsaas (Erik Belsaas, podcast producer, friend of Wendigos)