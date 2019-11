This week Logan, Evan, Dan, Chris and intern Lucas discuss Lego Universe switching hands, the latest Skyrim trailer, Assassin Creed: Brotherhood, realism in games, another round of truthiness and falsity and much more!

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724. Remember, the next 7 questions we discuss on the podcast will receive a code to get a game on GoodOldGames.com for free.

PC Gamer US Podcast 261: Fresh from the beak