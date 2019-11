Evan, Josh, Dan, intern Lucas, and special guest Mikail Yazbeck get comfortable with the microphones in the never before used podcast room and chat PC Gaming. Topics include: Are free to play RTS games too imba to be worthwhile? Company of Heroes Online's shutdown might provide some insight. What are some of your favorite in game enemies? And much more.

Have a question, comment or amusing PC game related anecdote? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724.

PC Gamer US Podcast 258 - 100 Proof