Dan bravely leads his crew of Josh, Evan, Erik, and Robert to the farm to steal copious amounts of cheese and talk about the Cataclysm beta, Heroes of Newerth, Portal 2, and lasing targets in Homefront. We also take your calls and see why Robert likes to be “passively entertained” by Modern Warfare 2.

In the office this week (or rather, at the Six Flags amusement park in Vallejo, CA), Associate Editor and MMO enthusiast Josh Augustine rides a mechanical swing. Photo by Evan.