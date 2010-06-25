PC Gamer US podcast 228 - Ultra Peace

On this week's show Evan, Josh, Eric, Robert, and waveform-oligist Andy talk about Portal 2's new techniques, the upcoming summer game lineup (is Singularity worth playing?) and debate the sustainability of the tank, healer, DPS "trinity system" seen in most modern MMOs.

We recorded just before the Counter-Strike: Source update rolled out yesterday, so look forward to commentary on that next week. While you're here, watch the incredible, feline-threatening ad Andy made for us. Our recent history of pointing weapons at cats continues.

